RI DEM Recruiting Lifeguards for State Beaches, Parks & Campgrounds

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is looking for lifeguards for state beaches, parks and campgrounds.

Positions start at $12.25 per hour and are available at all state swimming areas including Lincoln Woods, Fort Adams, and Goddard Memorial State Parks, as well as at Misquamicut, Scarborough, and East Matunuck State Beaches.

Qualifications

All candidates must have successfully completed courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR which includes infant, child, and adult.

For those who have not yet had accredited training, there are training classes available at both the University of Rhode Island and the Community College of Rhode Island.

Three classes will be held this spring at URI, as follows: April 2-11, April 16-20, and April 28-May 2.

At CCRI, classes will be held on May 5-7, and on May 12-14.

All candidates must be age 16 or older.

