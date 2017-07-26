Revolution to Host 3rd Annual Bowl for a Goal at Splitsville Luxury Lanes

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Every time we have the opportunity to bring together our Revolution family, supporters, partners, and our great friends at Special Olympics, it makes for a truly special evening. We are honored to work so closely with Special Olympics Massachusetts and all of the athletes involved with our Unified team, and Bowl for a Goal is just one of the many ways in which we have been able to bring our two organizations together,” said Revolution President Brian Bilello.

All profits from the evening of entertainment, food, prizes, and bowling will benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts.

General admission tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Bowl for a Goal

In each of the last two years, the Revolution raised more than $60,000 for Special Olympics through Bowl for a Goal.

The event will feature a live musical performance by Massachusetts native and country music artist Timmy Brown, who won the 2016 New England Country Music Award for Male Artist of the Year.

The event will also provide music from DJ Vanessa Salvucci, complimentary food and drinks, various activities for adults and children, and a silent auction and raffle.

The silent auction and raffle feature a diverse collection of exclusive memorabilia, including the following:

• Signed Revolution jerseys from Metallica, U2, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, and more

• Boston sports memorabilia including signed Revs, Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics jerseys

• A customized New England Revolution Xbox One with games

• One-of-a-kind experiences including game and concert ticket packages

The event will be emceed by Revolution play-by-play man Brad Feldman.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.