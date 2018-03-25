Revolution, New York City FC Play to 2-2 Draw

The New England Revolution and New York City FC played to a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

With the tie, the Revolution fall to 1-1-1 on the season.

New York City falls to 3-0-1 on the year.

Revs Can’t Hang on

Juan Agudelo scored three minutes after entering the game as a substitute when he headed a ball into the back of the net off a pass from Cristian Penilla to put the Revs up 2-1 in the 63rd minute.

However, New England could not hang on.

Just 12 minute later, New York ’s Ismael Tajouri tied the game at two in the 75th minute.

Neither team would generate much the rest of the way, forcing the game to end in a draw.

Next Up

The Revolution return to action on Saturday, March 31 when they visit the Houston Dynamo.

Game time is set for 8:30 p.m.

