Revolution Name Friedel New Head Coach
Thursday, November 09, 2017
"My staff and I are delighted and honored to have been hired by the New England Revolution. I can guarantee that we, the staff and players, will give 100 percent commitment to the club and our fans while looking forward to all the challenges ahead. We can't wait to get started right away building this club for the 2018 season,” said Friedel.
Friedel, 46, will assume coaching duties starting immediately.
"Brad has been a leader throughout his illustrious career and is regarded as one of the most successful players in U.S. history with experiences spanning multiple continents, leagues, and levels of competition. We believe his playing and coaching experiences along with his commitment to compete at the highest level will allow him to be very successful in our league. His knowledge of the game, passion for winning, and experience working with players whose talents range from aspiring young players to the game’s most successful professionals will be great assets for the Revolution,” said Revolution Investor/Operators Robert and Jonathan Kraft.
In addition, the Revolution and Friedel have hired two new assistant coaches to the club's technical staff: Mike Lapper and Marcelo Neveleff.
Assistant coaches Tom Soehn, who served as interim coach, Carlos Llamosa, and Head of Fitness Aidan Byrne will not return to the club in 2018.
About Friedel
Friedel played goal for the Columbus Crew in 1996 and 1997 before spending 18 years in the Premier League and was the starting goalkeeper for the United States National Team in the 2002 World Cup.
He has spent the last two years coaching the United States Under-19 National Team.
During that time, he also helped the U.S. Under-20 squad win the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship as an assistant coach under Tab Ramos.
At the top of @NERevolution "wish list" for their head coach position is @friedel_b. #NERevs #MLS— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) November 6, 2017
I'm told the New England Revolution have hired #USMNT legend Brad Friedel as their new head coach. #NERevs #MLS : https://t.co/W5I0Qgw0wC— Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) November 7, 2017
