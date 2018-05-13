Revolution Hold Off Toronto FC 3-2

The New England Revolution edged Toronto FC 3-2 on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

The win improves New England to 5-3-2 on the season, while Toronto falls to 2-6-1.

Penilla Lifts Revolution to win

Revolution midfielder Christian Penilla scored two goals in the opening seven minutes of the game to put New England up 2-0.

The goals are the fastest two goals by one player in team history.

Teal Bunbury added a goal in the opening minute of the second half to put the Revolution up 3-0.

Toronto would score two goals, their second one coming on a penalty kick by Sebastian Giovinco in the 89th minute.

The Revolution would hang on for the win.

Next up

The Revolution return to action on Saturday, May 19 when they host the Columbus Crew at Gillette Stadium.

Game Time is set for 7:30 p.m.

