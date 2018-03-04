Revolution Fall to Philadelphia 2-0 in Season Opener

The New England Revolution fell 2-0 to the Philadelphia Union in their 2018 season opener on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

The match marked the Revolution’s first under head coach Brad Friedel, who took over from Jay Heaps in November.

The Revs start the season with a record of 0-1 and are now 6-11-4 all-time against Philadelphia.

Revs Play Shorthanded

Revolution defender Antonio Delamea was given a red card in the 24th minute to put the Revolution a man down for the rest of the way.

Delamea will be suspended for New England’s next match.

From that point, the Union got a goal from Anthony Fontana in the 43rd minute to take a 1-0 lead.

Philadelphia would make it 2-0 in the 69th minute when C.J. Sapong found the back of the net.

The Revolution had only eight shots in the game and only three of them were on net.

Next up

The Revolution return to action on Saturday, March 10 when they host Colorado in their 2018 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Game time is set for 1:30 p.m.

