Revolution Fall to Montreal 4-2

The New England Revolution fell 4-2 to the Montreal Impact on Saturday afternoon in Canada.

With the loss, the Revolution drop to 4-3-2 on the season, while the Impact improves to 3-6-0.

Impact Run Past Revs

The Revolution outshot the Impact in the first half, but were unable to get on the board.

The Impact took advantage.

Montreal’s Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored in the 45th minute of the first half to put Montreal up 1-0 .

Jackson-Hamel would score again in the 52nd minute of the game to put the Impact up 2-0 in the match.

Still leading 2-0 in the 65th minute, Montreal’s Raheem Edwards found the back of the net and Ignacio Piatti scored three minutes later to give the Impact a commanding 4-0 lead.

Wilfried Zahibo scored two goals, one in the 78th minute and another in the 86th minute to make the final score 4-2.

The loss to Montreal is New England’s first since 2016.

Next Up

The Revolution return to action on Saturday, May 12 when they host Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

