Revolution Fall 4-1 to Chicago Fire

Kei Kamara extended his goal scoring streak to three games, but the New England Revolution fell 4-1 to the Chicago Fire on Saturday night in Chicago.

The loss drops the Revolution to 7-10-5 on the season, while the Fire improve to 12-5-5.

Fire Dominate Revs

Kamara found the back of the net in the 24th minute to tie the game at one, but from there it was all Chicago.

Juninho Gomes scored in the 39th minute to give the Fire a 2-1 lead. It was his first goals as a member of the Fire.

The Fire would add to their lead in the 49th minute on a goal by Michael de Leeuw, before Luis Solignac capped off the scoring in the 90th minute.

The fire won all three games against the Revolution this season.

Next up

The Revolution return to action on Saturday, August 12 when they host the Vancouver Whitecaps at Gillette Stadium.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

