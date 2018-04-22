Revolution, Columbus Crew Play to 2-2 Draw

The New England Revolution and Columbus Crew played to a 2-2 tie on Saturday night in Ohio.

The tie brings the Revolution’s record to 3-2-2 on the season.

Revs Earn a Point

The Revolution trailed two different times in the game before pulling even both times.

Columbus went up 1-0 in the ninth minute by way of an own goal from New England’s Andrew Farrell.

However, the Revolution would tie the game at one just five minutes later when Teal Bunbury would find the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

Later in the half, Columbus would go up 2-1 on a goal from Gyasi Zardes in the 43rd minute before MLS rookie Cristian Penilla tied the game up in the 45th minute.

Despite both teams have opportunities in the second half, neither was able to find the back of the net as the game would end in a 2-2 tie.

Next Up

The Revolution return to action on Saturday, April 28 when they host Sporting Kansas City at Gillette Stadium.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.