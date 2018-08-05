Revolution Can’t Hold 2-0 Lead, Play Orlando City to 3-3 Draw

The New England Revolution were unable to hold a 2-0 first-half lead en route to a 3-3 tie with Orlando City SC on Saturday night in Orlando, Florida.

With the tie, the Revolution fall to 7-7-8 on the season, while Orlando City falls to 7-14-2.

Revs Can’t Hold Lead

The Revolution got off to a fast start with goals by Juan Agudelo and Christian Penilla in the seventh and 18th minutes respectively.

However, Orlando City would rally.

Orlando’s Dom Dwyer scored in the 45th minute to cut New England’s lead to 2-1 heading into the half.

In the second half, Amro Tarek tied the game in the 71st minute.

The Revolution would take the lead again on a goal by Teal Bunbury, his 11th of the season, in the 76th minute, but again were not able to hold on.

In stoppage time, Orlando’s Scott Sutter found the back of the net to tie the game at three and seal the draw.

Next Up

The Revolution return to action on Saturday, August 11 when they host the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

