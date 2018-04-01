Revolution Blank Houston 2-0

Goaltender Matt Turner made a career-high six saves en route to his first career shutout as the New England Revolution beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday night in Houston.

The win improves the Revolution to 2-1-1 overall on the season, while Houston drops to 1-2-1 overall.

Revs Win

The Revolution got on the board early in the first half when forward Teal Bunbury opened found the back of the net in the 15th minute to put New England up 1-0.

In the second half, New England’s Cristian Penilla netted his first career goal in the 71st minute to put the Revs up 2-0 and seal the win.

Penilla also recorded an assist for the third straight game.

The Revolution are now 12-5-7 all-time against the Houston Dynamo.

Next Up

The Revs return to action Friday, April 8 when they host the Montreal Impact at Gillette Stadium.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

