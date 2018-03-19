NEW: URI’s Hurley to Take UConn Coaching Job

University of Rhode Island men's basketball coach Dan Hurley is Ieaving URI to sign with the University of Connecticut, according to multiple sources.

Hurley already has accepted the job and the contract terms are completed.

UConn fired head coach Kevin Ollie back in March for ‘just cause,’ though the cause is unknown.

Earlier this month, GoLocaProv reported that Hurley was among the top candidates for the Pittsburgh job.

According to ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Hurley "will meet with URI athletic director tomorrow."

Hurley at URI This Season

This season, Hurley led URI to an overall record of 26-8, the programs first ever regular-season A-10 championship and a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance, where URI beat Oklahoma in the first round before losing to Duke in the second.

Hurley tied program records for most home wins (15), most road conference wins (7) and had a 16-game winning streak, the second longest in program history.

The Rams also were ranked in the top 25 in both national polls for the final seven weeks of the regular season, the longest streak in team history.

The Rams reached their best ranking this season when they were ranked 16th in the country, and they ranked 25th in the country heading into the A-10 Tournament.

Hurley also became the second-fastest coach to 100 career wins at Rhode Island, doing it in his 177th game.

Only Frank Keaney reached the milestone faster, doing it in 149 games.

Issues at UConn

The Huskies won a national championship back in 2014 under Ollie, but have failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons.

Now the program is in turmoil as the NCAA is investigating whether or not recruiting violations were committed.

The Huskies went 14-18 this season, including 7-11 in the American Athletic Conference leading to the firing of Ollie.

Potential replacements from Hurley are emerging including former URI great Preston Murphy and Associate Head Coach David Cox. GoLocal has also learned that at least one prominent NBA assistant coach is interested in the position.

E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.

Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.

Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.

In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game.

Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.

