NEW: URI’s Hurley to Take UConn Coaching Job
Monday, March 19, 2018
Hurley already has accepted the job and the contract terms are completed.
UConn fired head coach Kevin Ollie back in March for ‘just cause,’ though the cause is unknown.
Earlier this month, GoLocaProv reported that Hurley was among the top candidates for the Pittsburgh job.
According to ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Hurley "will meet with URI athletic director tomorrow."
Hurley at URI This Season
This season, Hurley led URI to an overall record of 26-8, the programs first ever regular-season A-10 championship and a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance, where URI beat Oklahoma in the first round before losing to Duke in the second.
Hurley tied program records for most home wins (15), most road conference wins (7) and had a 16-game winning streak, the second longest in program history.
The Rams also were ranked in the top 25 in both national polls for the final seven weeks of the regular season, the longest streak in team history.
The Rams reached their best ranking this season when they were ranked 16th in the country, and they ranked 25th in the country heading into the A-10 Tournament.
Hurley also became the second-fastest coach to 100 career wins at Rhode Island, doing it in his 177th game.
Only Frank Keaney reached the milestone faster, doing it in 149 games.
Issues at UConn
The Huskies won a national championship back in 2014 under Ollie, but have failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons.
Now the program is in turmoil as the NCAA is investigating whether or not recruiting violations were committed.
The Huskies went 14-18 this season, including 7-11 in the American Athletic Conference leading to the firing of Ollie.
Potential replacements from Hurley are emerging including former URI great Preston Murphy and Associate Head Coach David Cox. GoLocal has also learned that at least one prominent NBA assistant coach is interested in the position.
