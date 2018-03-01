#2

GoLocal LIVE Launched

Launched in February of 2017, GoLocal LIVE is a first of its kind live online digital program that features interviews, reports, and even music with the biggest names in Rhode Island, across the United States, and the world.

When launched, GoLocal LIVE was intended to connect Rhode Islanders faster and more dynamically to the most newsworthy and most interesting people. It has now done it more than 1,000 times and watched millions of times on GoLocal, on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. All of it takes place in our studio on Weybosset Street in the Financial District in downtown Providence at the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center.

“What has been exciting is we have been able to bring a sweeping array of cool and innovating quests in the region, the nation, and the world -- ranging from New York Times bestselling authors, to the United States' National Archivist, to leading experts on race in America,” said Molly O’Brien, Lifestyle Editor of GoLocal LIVE.

“One of America’s top writers, Ben Mezrich, kicked off his book tour with us for his latest book ‘Wooly’ and I saw him at a fundraising event a couple weeks later — he was all about the GoLocal format because he had an opportunity to speak at length about his career and his next projects,” said News Editor Kate Nagle.

Mezrich is the author of a slew of New York Times bestsellers and is ranked as one of “Hollywood’s 25 Most Powerful Authors.” He wrote the books that became movies such as “21” and “The Social Network.”

“I love the opportunity -- we broadcast a high-level conversation to the community and then share it real-time in video across a range of digital platforms across Southern New England,” said O’Brien.

GoLocal LIVE has been able to tap into experts and leaders throughout the world on a real-time basis. When a terror attack hit Manchester, England, GoLocal LIVE hosted international relations expert Mark Baillie of King's College in London's War Studies Department.

One recent highlight was the appearance of Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny who discussed the growth Ireland is realizing due to Brexit.

Experts have brought perspectives from Houston during the hurricane, from Jerusalem on the peace process, from Paris on terror attacks, and from the Middle East to discuss sanctions on Qatar, to name a few.

“One of the most valuable and exciting elements is to be first in the region in reporting and both local and touching folks across the globe,” said Josh Fenton, CEO and Co-Founder of GoLocal 24.