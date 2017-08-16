video: Red Sox Turn Triple Play, Score 8 Runs in 5th to Roll Cardinals 10-4

Your classic 5-4-3 triple play! pic.twitter.com/DuHwLLC2XX — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 16, 2017

The Boston Red Sox scored eight runs on eight hits in the fifth inning to cruise past the St. Louis Cardinals 10-4 at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The game also featured the Red Sox first triple play in six years.

The Red Sox improve to 68-51 on the season and maintain a 4.5 game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Boston has now won 11 of their last 13 games.

Triple Play Sparks Red Sox

With runners at first and second in the fourth inning, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a grounder to Rafael Devers at third base. Devers stepped on the bag and threw to Eduardo Nunez, who then fired to Mitch Moreland Moreland at first to complete the triple play.

The Red Sox last triple play came on August 16 of 2011 in game two of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Wild 5th Inning Leads Red Sox to Win

One inning after the triple play and holding onto a 1-0 lead, the Red Sox scored eight runs in the fifth inning to take a 9-0 lead in the game.

Nunez and Mookie Betts reached base on back to back singles with one out, before Cardinals pitcher Mike Leake loaded the bases by hitting Andrew Benintendi with a pitch.

With the bases loaded, Hanley Ramirez hit a double off the Green Monster to score Nunez and Betts.

Leake then intentionally walked Devers, loading the bases again. Xander Bogaerts and Moreland followed with RBI singles to put the Red Sox up 5-0.

Cardinals’ reliever Matt Bowman replaced Leake following Moreland's single. He would allow two-run double by Sandy Leon to give the Red Sox a 7-0 lead. The hit was Boston’s sixth hit of the inning.

Jackie Bradley jr. singled to right field scoring two more runs and put Boston up 9-0.

Next up

The Red Sox and Cardinals wrap up their series on Wednesday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez against St. Louis’ Lance Lynn.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Rafael Devers has 23 hits in 17 games in his Red Sox career. Pablo Sandoval had 21 hits in his last 2 years with the Red Sox. — High Heat Stats �� (@HighHeatStats) August 16, 2017

Rafael Devers is 6th player this year to be intentionally walked in 1st 17 games: B. Phillips, D. Fisher, J. Camargo, A. Knapp, C. Bellinger — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) August 16, 2017

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.