The Boston Red Sox suffered their third straight loss and fourth loss in their last five games on Monday night, losing to the Seattle Mariners 4-0 in Seattle.

It was the ninth time this season that the Red Sox have been shut out, the most in baseball.

The loss drops the Red Sox to 55-46 on the season.

With the game tied at 0 in the second inning, Seattle's Kyle Seager led off with a home run to center field to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

Seattle's offense struck again with one out in the inning. Seattle's Ben Gamel tripled to the right-field corner and then scored on Guillermo Heredia's fielder's choice grounder to first.

Heredia would go on to score from first base on Jean Segura's double to right-center.

The Mariners would add a run in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead, the score they would go on to win by.

The Red Sox only managed four hits and have only scored a total of six runs in their last 34 innings.

The Red Sox and Mariners continue their series on Tuesday, July 25 at 10 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston's Drew Pomeranz against Seattle's Felix Hernandez.

