Red Sox Rally Falls Short, Fall 5-4 to Tampa Bay

Trailing 5-0, the Red Sox would score four runs in the 7th inning, but their rally would fall short as the Tampa Bay Rays would hold on for a 5-4 win on Friday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox fall to 18-17 on the season.

Red Sox Rally Falls Short

Tampa’s Evan Longoria blasted a home run over the Green Monster in the fifth inning to put the Rays up 5-0 in in the game.

The Red Sox would rally in the seventh inning.

Sandy Leon hit two-run double, Tampa Bay pitcher Alex Cobb threw a ball past first base, which scored a run.

Then Tampa second baseman Brad Miller was charged with two errors on one play, kicking a grounder and then throwing the ball away, to give the Red Sox their fourth run of the game.

However, the Red Sox would not be able to scratch a run across the rest of the way, ending the game with only five hits.

Series continues

The Red Sox and Rays will play game two of their series on Saturday, May 13 at 1:05 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m., but was moved up due to rain.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Chris Sale against Tampa’s Blake Snell.

