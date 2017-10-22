Red Sox Name Alex Cora 47th Manager in Team History

The Boston Red Sox have named Alex Cora the 47th manager in team history.

Cora and the Red Sox agreed to a three-year deal that will run through 2020 and includes a club option for the 2021 season.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to be named manager of the Boston Red Sox and I want to thank Dave, John Henry, Tom Werner, and Sam Kennedy for giving me such a tremendous opportunity. Returning to the Red Sox and the city of Boston is a dream come true for me and my family and I look forward to working towards the ultimate goal of winning another championship for this city and its great fans,” said Cora in a press release issued by the Red Sox.

A formal introductory press conference will be scheduled for a time to be determined.

About Cora

Cora is currently the bench coach of the World Series-bound Houston Astros. He will stay with the Astros until the World Series is over.

Cora played in the Major Leagues for 14 seasons including with the Red Sox from 2005-2008 where he hit .252 over 301 games played.

Cora was part of the 2007 Red Sox team that won the World Series.

However, this season with the Astros is his only season as a major league coach.

Red Sox Last Season

The Red Sox are coming off a season in which they went 93-69 and won the AL East title for the second straight year.

They fell to the Astros 3-1 in the divisional round.

Boston fired manager John Farrell just two days later.

Cora official with #RedSox. Team just announced. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 22, 2017

The Red Sox just made an absolutely sensational hire in Alex Cora. One of the smartest, most passionate people I've worked with at ESPN. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 22, 2017

