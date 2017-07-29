Red Sox Lose to Royals 4-2, Fall Out of 1st Place in AL East

Rick Porcello made the start in place of David Price and gave up four runs as the Boston Red Sox lost 4-2 to the Kansas City Royals. The loss drops the Red Sox out of first place in the AL East for the first time since June 28.

The Red Sox fall to 56-48 and are now a half game behind the New York Yankees for first place.

Earlier in the day, the Red Sox placed starter David Price on the 10-day DL with elbow inflammation.

Royals Use Long Ball to Beat Red Sox

The Royals used two home runs to beat the Red Sox.

Salvador Perez hit a solo home run in the second inning over the Green Monster to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Mike Moustakas hit a three-run home run just inside of the Pesky Pole to put the Royals up 4-0.

The Red Sox would get on the board in the bottom of the inning when Rafael Devers scored on a Mookie Betts single to cut the Royals lead to 4-1.

Boston would score again in the 7th when Chris Young scored on a Sandy Leon groundout to make it 4-2 Royals.

The Red Sox would put a man on base with two outs in the 9th, but Devers grounded into a fielders choice to end the game.

The Red Sox have now lost 5 of their last 6 games.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Royals continue their series on Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez against Kansas City’s Trevor Cahill.

Red Sox now in second place for first time since June 28 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) July 29, 2017

