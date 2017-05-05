Red Sox Lose Series Finale to Baltimore 8-3

Manny Machado hit a three-run home run in the midst of a 5 run fourth inning that helped lead the Orioles to an 8-3 win over the Red Sox on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox fall to 15-13 on the season

Orioles Rally in 4th

The Red Sox held a 3-1 lead going into the fourth inning before Baltimore’s offense exploded for five runs to take control of the game.

With the bases loaded and nobody out, Seth Smith doubled in two runs with one out, then Machado came up with two on and two out and drove a ball over the Green Monster scoring three runs.

Baltimore would add two more runs in the fifth inning to build an 8-3 lead.

Red Sox Blown Opportunity in 7th

Boston had a chance to climb back into the game in the 7th inning after loading the bases, but Andrew Benintendi lined out to Baltimore’s Joey Rickard to end the inning.

The Red Sox had nine hits in the game, but would not score a run after taking a 3-1 lead in the third inning.

Next up

The Red Sox return to action on Friday night when they visit the Minnesota Twins for a three game series.

Friday night’s pitching matchup is Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez against Minnesota’s Phil Hughes.

First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.