Red Sox Legend Doerr Passes Away at 99

Boston Red Sox legend Bobby Doerr passed away on Monday at the age of 99 in Junction City, Oregon.

"Bobby Doerr was part of an era of baseball giants and still stood out as one himself. And even with his Hall of Fame achievements at second base, his character and personality outshined it all. He will be missed,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry in a statement.

At the age of 99, Doerr was the oldest ever member of the baseball Hall of Fame.

Doerr With Red Sox

Doerr spent each of his 14 Major League Baseball seasons with the Red Sox before he retired at the age of 33 because of a back injury.

His number one was retired by the Red Sox in 1988 and he was inducted into the first Red Sox Hall of Fame class in 1995. This came after he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986.

With the Red Sox, Doerr batted .288 with 2,042 hits, 381 doubles, 89 triples, and 223 home runs for his career.

He still ranks in the top 10 among Red Sox players all-time in games, runs, hits, singles, doubles, triples, home runs, RBI, walks, extra base hits, total bases, and times on base.

He also served as a scout for the Red Sox from 1957-66, as well as a first base coach and hitting instructor from 1967-69.

Following his career with the Red Sox, Doerr was the hitting coach for the Toronto Blue Jays in the franchise's first five years of existence (1977-81).

RIP, Bobby Doerr, was the oldest living player and only hall of Famer to live to 99 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 14, 2017

Sad day for our HOF and Red Sox family on the passing of Bobby Doerr RIP Bobby �� pic.twitter.com/IcA3RV1RE4 — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) November 14, 2017

