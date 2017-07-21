Red Sox Fall 8-6 to Blue Jays in Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox fell 8-6 in their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The loss drops the Red Sox to 54-43 on the season.

Sun Gets in Way

With the Red Sox leading 3-1 in the third inning, Toronto’s Steve Pearce hit a pop fly to Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt at the edge of the outfield grass.

However, Holt lost the ball in the sun, allowing it to bounce off his glove for a two-run single to tie the game at 3.

Toronto’s Ryan Goins followed up with a two-run single of his own to give Toronto a 5-3 lead in the inning.

The Blue Jays would add another run in the fifth and another in the sixth to take a 7-3 lead.

Red Sox Rally

Trailing 7-3, the Red Sox would rally in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Holt walked on four pitches and then Mookie Betts hit a single to left.

Dustin Pedroia hit a three-run home run to left field to bring the Red Sox within one, 7-6.

However, they would not get any closer.

Toronto would add a run in the top of the 9th and go on to win 8-6.

Next up

The Red Sox return to action on Friday night when they visit the Los Angeles Angels at 10 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Chris Sale against LA’s Ricky Nolasco.

