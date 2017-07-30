Red Sox Edge Royals 9-8 in 10 Innings

Eduardo Nunez hit two solo home runs as the Boston Red Sox edged the Kansas City Royals 9-8 on Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Nunez was just acquired by the Red Sox from the San Francisco Giants for two minor-league prospects. This was his second game with the Red Sox.

Boston won for the second time in the last seven games and are a half game behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East.

The Red Sox are now 57-48 on the season.

Red Sox Edge Royals in 10

With the game tied at 8 in the 10th inning, Sandy Leon opened the inning with a double off the Green Monster against Kansas City’s Mike Minor.

After Mookie Betts was intentionally walked, both players moved up on a wild pitch before Nunez hit a grounder that shortstop Alcides Escobar made a diving stop on and threw to first.

Leon went home on the throw to first and beat Eric Hosmer's throw by sliding his hand around the tag.

Prior to that, the Red Sox took a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Nunez, his second of the game.

However, the Royals would come back with a four run sixth inning to grab an 8-6 lead.

The Red Sox would score one run in the seventh and tie the game on a sacrifice fly by Mookie Betts in the 8th.

Series Wraps up

The Red Sox and Royals wrap up their series on Sunday, July 30 at 1:35 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Drew Pomeranz against Kansas City’s Jason Hammel.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.