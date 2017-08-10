video: Red Sox Cruise Past Rays 8-2 for 8th Straight Win

A run for you, and a run for you, and a run for you! Everybody scores runs! #RedSox pic.twitter.com/mNoYcgNwoU — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 10, 2017

The Boston Red Sox scored five runs in the fifth inning en route to an 8-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night in Tampa.

Boston has now won eight straight games and improve to 65-49 on the season.

They maintain a four game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

With the Red Sox up 1-0 in the fifth, Eduardo Nunez hit a line drive off Tampa Bay pitcher Jake Odorizzi foot to lead off the inning. Odorizzi stayed on the ground for a few seconds before leaving the game.

The Red Sox offense then went to work.

Mookie Betts hit a single to center to score Nunez to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Andrew Benintendi would score on a passed ball to give Boston a 3-0 lead before Betts would score on Mitch Moreland groundout.

Any Leon then hit a two run single to left to score Xander Bogaerts and Brock Holt to give the Red Sox a 6-0 lead.

The Rays would get two runs back in the bottom of the 6th on two home runs off of Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello.

However, Boston would add two runs in the 8th to cruise to the 8-2 win.

Rick Porcello allowed two runs and four hits over six innings to pick up his 6th win of the season.

Red Sox vs Yankees

The Red Sox return to action on Friday, August 11 when they visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez against New York’s Jaime Garcia.

Two solo homers allowed by Porcello this inning give him 28 for season. A.L. leader is Seattle's Miranda (29) — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) August 10, 2017

