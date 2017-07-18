Red Sox Come Back Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Toronto

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Monday night at Fenway Park.

Boston falls to 52-42 overall and have lost two of their last three games.

Come Back Falls Short

Trailing 3-0 in the seventh inning Boston’s Andrew Benintendi doubled then Toronto pitcher Marcus Stroman didn’t get his foot on the bag when covering first on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s grounder.

Catcher Christian Vazquez walked to load the bases before a sacrifice fly by Brock Holt scored one run, and Mookie Betts singled in another to chase Stroman from the game.

Sandy Leone Leone came in, and Dustin Pedroia drilled a shot off the Green Monster. One run scored on the double to tie the game at 3.

Betts attempted to score, but was thrown out at the plate after running through a stop sign from the third base coach.

In the 8th inning, Toronto’s Steve Pearce hit an RBI single to put the Blue Jays up 4-3. The score they would go on to win by.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Blue Jays continue their series on Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Drew Pomeranz against Toronto’s Aaron Sanchez.

Felt the Canadian presence in Boston tonight. Appreciate all of you fans for your continued support. Home and away. We love it! ⚡️@BlueJays — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 18, 2017

