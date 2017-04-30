Red Sox Can’t Hold Early 3-0 Lead, Fall 7-4 to Cubs

The Boston Red Sox built a 3-0 lead in the third inning before the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs scored 7 of the next 8 runs to win 7-4 at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Former Red Sox pitcher John Lackey made the start for Chicago and picked up his second win of the season. He went six innings and gave up four runs.

Lackey helped the Red Sox win the 2013 world series.

The Red Sox drop to 12-9 on the season.

Red Sox Errors Lead to Cubs Comeback

Leading 4-2 in the 5th inning before Chicago’s Ben Zobrist cut the deficit to just one, 4-3.

In the seventh, Miguel Montero hit a solo home run off Wright to tie the game a 4 before Kyle Schwarber hit an RBI single to give the Cubs the lead.

Then the mistakes began to happen for the Red Sox.

Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts threw the ball away for an error on Anthony Rizzo's fielder's choice, allowing Schwarber to score. Then first baseman Mitch Moreland retrieved the ball and threw it into left field to allow the Cubs to extend the lead to 7-4.

The score they would go on to win by.

Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright picked up his third loss of the season, giving up five runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has given up 9 home runs so far this season after allowing only 12 home runs last season.

