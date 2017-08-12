Red Sox Can’t Hold 3-0 Lead in 8th, Fall 5-4 to Yankees

The Boston Red Sox blew a 3-0 8th inning lead and went on to fall 5-4 to the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

The loss snaps the Red Sox eight game winning streak and drops them to 65-50 on the season.

They still hold a 3.5 game lead over the Yankees in the AL East.

Yankees Rally in 8th

The Red Sox held a 3-0 lead going into the 8th inning with Addison Reed on the mound.

Reed hit New York’s Brett Gardner in the back of the foot to put him on first base to lead off the 8th inning.

Aaron Hicks followed up with a two run home run down the right field line to cut Boston’s lead to 3-2.

After Gary Sanchez hit a single and Aaron Judge drew a walk, Reed was replaced by Joe Kelly.

New York’s Didi Gregorius hit a single to left to score Sanchez and tie the game at three.

New York would take a 4-3 lead on a single by Todd Frazier that scored Aaron Judge, before Ronald Torreyes would hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Gregorius and give the Yankees a 5-3 lead.

The Red Sox would get one back in the top of the 9th, but Mitch Moreland would fly out to center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury to end the game.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Yankees continue their series on Saturday, August 12 at 4 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Drew Pomeranz against New York’s Luis Severino.

Addison Reed allowed more runs tonight, in 4 batters, than he did the entire 2015 stretch run after the Mets acquired him at the deadline. — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) August 12, 2017

Addison Reed's ERA with the Red Sox just went from 2.56 to 12.27.



That probably sounds made up but it ain't. — High Heat Stats �� (@HighHeatStats) August 12, 2017

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.