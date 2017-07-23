Red Sox Can’t Hold 3-0 Lead, Fall 7-3 to LA

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings of action as the Red Sox fell 7-3 to the LA Angels on Saturday night in LA.

For Price, it was only the second time all season he had given up more than three earned runs.

The Red Sox drop to 55-43 on the season and hold a 3.5 game lead over the Yankees in the AL East.

Angels Storm Back to Beat Red Sox

The Red Sox held a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning before the Angels erupted for seven straight runs.

Albert Pujols hit a double to score Yunel Escobar and Mike Trout to start the third inning, bringing the Angles within one run.

Andrelton Simmons then hit his tenth home run of the season to give the Angels a 4-3 lead and cap off a four run third inning.

LA would add two more runs int eh fifth when Simmons hit an RBI single to bring home Pujols. Simmons would then score on a throwing error by Boston’s Xander Bogaerts.

The Angels would cap off the scoring in the sixth inning to take a 7-3 lead.

Series Concludes

The Red Sox and Angels wrap up their series on Sunday, July 23 at 3:30 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Rick Porcello against LA’s Parker Bridwell.

Big bag of bad for the Red Sox tonight, 7-3 losers at Anaheim. Bad pitching, fielding and hitting. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 23, 2017

