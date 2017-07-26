Red Sox Blow Late Lead, Lose 6-5 to Seattle in 13 Innings

The Boston Red Sox were one strike away from locking up a win over Seattle, before the Mariners rallied for two runs with two outs in the bottom of the 13th inning to beat the Red Sox 6-5 on Tuesday night.

The loss is the Red Sox fourth straight and drops them to 55-47 on the season.

The Red Sox still have a one game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

The game lasted five hours, ending just after 3 a.m. eastern time.

Red Sox Give up Late Lead

After Sandy Leon gave the Red Sox a 5-4 lead in the top of the 13th inning, the Red Sox and pitcher Doug Fister were one strike away from closing the game.

With two outs and a man on third, Fister threw a wild pitch that got by Sandy Leon scoring Ben Gamel from third base to tie the game. Guillermo Heredia moved to third base on the play.

Seattle's next better Jean Segura hit an infield single up the middle that Xander Bogaerts could not make a play on to score Heredia and win the game.

The Red Sox had a 4-3 lead after the sixth inning before the Mariners tied it in the 7th on a home run by Mike Zunino.

Series Wraps up

The Red Sox and Mariners wrap up their series on Wednesday, July 26 at 3:40 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston's Chris Sale against Seattle's Andrew Moore.

The Red Sox have a day off on Thursday.

Doug Fister falls to 0-5 with a 7.46 ERA in seven appearances for #RedSox. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) July 26, 2017

