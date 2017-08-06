video: Red Sox Beat White Sox 4-1 for 5th Straight Win

Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi each hit home runs while Drew Pomeranz picked up his 11th win of the season when the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1 at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

The Red Sox have now five straight and improve to 61-49 on the season.

They maintain a three game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Red Sox Offense, Pomeranz Shut Door

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Benintendi hit a two-run home run to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead.

Bradley Jr. hit a two-run home run of his own over the bullpen in the second inning to give Boston a 4-1 lead before Pomeranz would shut the door.

Pomeranz held the White Sox to just seven hits and one walk in the game while striking out eight batters.

He has lost only one game in his last 15 starts after starting the seasons with a 3-3 record.

Craig Kimbrel came on in the 9th inning and picked up his 26th save of the season.

Series Wraps up

The Red Sox and White Sox wrap up their series on Sunday, August 6 at 1:35 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Drew Pomeranz against Chicago’s Mike Palfrey.

