Red Sox Beat Orioles 4-2 Following Ejection of Baltimore’s Gausman

Baltimore pitcher Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning after hitting Xander Bogaerts with a pitch before the Red Sox would go on to beat the Orioles 4-2 at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Prior to the game, Major League Baseball chief baseball officer Joe Torre held a conference call with both the Red Sox and Orioles and told them to end the feud that has been building over the last few meetings. enough.

The feud began on April 21, when Baltimore’s Manny Machado made a late slide that injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Since then teams have been hitting each other with pitches and exchanging words.

Red Sox 4th Inning Rally Gets Them Win

Leading 1-0 in the the bottom of the fourth, the Red Sox would add three runs off of Baltimore relief pitcher Richard Bleier.

First Christ Young hit an RBI Double to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead. Josh Rutledge would hit a run scoring ground ball and Pedroia would hit a sacrifice fly to put the Red Sox up 4-0.

The Orioles would rally in the sixth as Trey Mancini hit a sacrifice fly and J.J. Hardy hit an RBI single to cut Boston’s lead to 4-2.

However, that is as close as they would get.

Craig Kimbrel came on and picked up his 10th save of the season.

Series Concludes

The Red Sox and Orioles wrap up their series on Thursday, May 4 with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Kyle Kendrick against Baltimore’s Ubaldo Jimenez.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.