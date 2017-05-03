Ramirez’s Two Home Runs Lift Red Sox Over Baltimore 5-2

Hanley Ramirez hit two home runs and Chris Sale struck out 11 batters in eight innings as the Red Sox beat the Orioles 5-2 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The win is Sale’s 2nd of the season, as the Red Sox improve to 14-12 on the season.

Run Support for Sale

In Sale’s previous five starts, the Red Sox scored a total of four runs. Sale got run support in this game.

With the Red Sox up 2-1 in the sixth inning, Hanley Ramirez hit his second home run of the game to extend Boston’s lead to 3-1. Ramirez gave the Red Sox a 2-0 lead with a home run in the fourth inning.

After Baltimore cut Boston’s lead to 3-2 in the top of the 7th, Boston’s Mookie Betts hit a two RBI double scoring Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts to give the Red Sox a 5-2 lead.

Craig Kimbrel would come on in the ninth and go the Orioles in order for his 9th save of the season.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Orioles will play game three of the series on Wednesday, May 3 with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Drew Pomeranz against Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman.

