Hanley Ramirez hit a walk off home run over the Green Monster in the bottom of the 15th inning and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The home run was Ramirez's 15th of the season.

The Red Sox improve to 53-42 on the season and hold a two game lead in the AL East.

Red Sox Rally

After the Red Sox came back to tie the game at 3, Toronto's Ryan Goins gave the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead with a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning.

Boston's Mookie Betts tied it with a two-out single in the bottom half that drove in Jackie Bradley Jr. from second.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the 15th when Ramirez ended it with his home run.

Prior to that, the Red Sox trailed 3-1 in the game before Dustin Pedroia hit a solo home run in the sixth to cut their deficit to one. Pedroia would come up big again in the seventh with an RBI double off the Green Monster to tie the game at 3.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Blue Jays continue thier series on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston's Drew Pomeranz against Toronto's Aaron Sanchez.

