video: Raiders Running Back Lynch Mocks Brady, Patriots in New Macklemore Music Video

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch mocks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots organization in a new music video released on Wednesday.

SEE THE VIDEO BELOW (WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE)

Lynch teamed with rapper Macklemore in his newest video, "Marmalade," that all features Lil Yachty.

The video features kids dressed as Macklemore and Lil Yachty sneaking into the Patriots stadium to show team officials deflating footballs. The kids then go into the locker room and steal Brady's jersey.

The kids bring the jersey to Lynch, who then invites them to party at his pool before looking into the camera and saying "they got that motherf-----, you feel me?"

Marshawn Lynch's Seattle Seahawks lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl 49 after Seahawks quarterback threw an interception to New England's Malcolm Butler at the goal line.

Lynch and Brady meet again on November 19 when the Raiders host the Patriots in Mexico.

SEE THE VIDEO BELOW (WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE)

