Bryan Berard

Berard played his high school hockey at Mount Saint Charles Academy before going to the Ontario Hockey League.

In 1995, he was selected number one overall in the NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators, but was eventually traded to the New York Islanders. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year following the 1996-97 season.

Following a brutal eye injury that cost him a full season, Berard came back for the 2001-02 season, signing with the New York Rangers as a free agent. Berard played in all 82 games for New York, scoring 2 goals and recording 21 assists.

He would go on to play another 6 seasons with the Bruins, Blackhawks and Blue Jackets before finishing his career with the Islanders in 2007-08.

In 2004, Berard won the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is awarded to the player that best shows sportsmanship and dedication to the game of hockey.

Berard currently works at Providence-based WhaleRock Point Partners as a financial consultant.