Prov Middle School Wrestling Program Sees 20 Students Compete in State Championships

The Providence middle school wrestling program Beat the Streets sent seven teams to compete at the state wrestling tournament that was held at the Cumberland Wellness Center this past weekend.

The teams that competed represented Esek Hopkins, Nathanael Greene, Nathan Bishop, Roger Williams, Del Sesto, Gilbert Stuart and UCAP middle schools.

“This weekend wasn’t solely about the medals or the state placers. This weekend was about a group of kids and coaches working together for a common goal and having fun while doing it. The resiliency and camaraderie displayed by the kids was evident and everyone witnessed a united front from BTS. It was wonderful to see our students succeed, but it was great to see a few parents, teachers, and administrators come in and show their support for them. Wrestling is great, but when you include that piece of knowing loved ones are supporting you, the sky is the limit. It goes to show that given a fair chance our students can also be great. Very emotional weekend for our students, our coaches, and our administrative staff. All worth it,” said Beat the Streets Providence Program Director, Ed German.

During the competition, students from five of seven schools earned all-state honors while Beat the Streets Providence had a total of 19 All-State wrestlers, with one team finishing in the top 10 and another team finishing in the top 20 out of 36 teams.

“Beat the Streets has been making a lot of positive noise - in more ways than one. Not only are the athletes, coaches, and fans strong supporters of each other by loudly cheering and encouraging one another, but the skill and success of the Beat the Street wrestlers reverberated throughout the league season, as well as the Futures and State Tournaments,” said Alan Yanku, Director of RIPCOA Middle School Wrestling.

Below is a List of Student Accomplishments

· Over 50 Beat the Streets wrestlers competed in the Rhode Island Principals’ Committee on Athletics (RIPCOA) Varsity Middle School State Championships

· Nathanael Greene cracked the Top 10 in the state, finishing in 7th; Del Sesto finishes in the Top 20 at 15th

· Nathanael Greene and Del Sesto received awards for winning their respective Division Title

· 19 students-athletes earned All-State honors, and brought home medals:

o Jose Breton (Nathan Bishop) - 7th place at 82-pounds

o Xavier Thomas (Del Sesto) - 7th place at 88-pounds

o Muhammad Akar (Nathanael Greene) - 5th place at 94-pounds

o Jaed Flores (Del Sesto) - 8th place at 106-pounds

o Isaiah Guerrero (Del Sesto) - 2nd place at 112-pounds

o Edwin Young (Nathanael Greene) – 8th place at 112-pounds

o Antonio Bracey (Nathanael Green) - 8th place at 119-pounds

o Jose Arias (Nathanael Greene) - 3rd place at 126-pounds

o Michael Aofolajuwonlo (Nathanael Greene) - 7th place at 126-pounds

o Bladimir Ortiz (Nathanael Greene) – 7th place at 133-pounds

o Hamlet Suazo (Nathanael Greene) – 3rd place at 140-pounds

o Xazavier Dalumba (UCAP) – 4th place at 140-pounds

o Sam Baddoo (Nathanael Greene) – 7th place at 150-pounds

o Hirwa Ishimwe (Nathanael Greene) – 5th place at 165-pounds

o Isaiah Spearman (Nathanael Greene) – 2nd place at 180-pounds

o Glenn Sharpe (Nathanael Greene) – 6th place at 180-pounds

o Jesus Castro (Roger Williams) – 3rd place at 205-pounds

o Adolfo Betancur (Del Sesto) – 3rd place at 275-pounds

o Jonathan Vasquez (Nathanael Greene) – 6th place at 275-pounds

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.