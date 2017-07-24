Porcello Picks up 14th Loss, Red Sox Fall to LA 3-2

The Boston Red Sox dropped their second straight game to the LA Angels on Sunday, falling 3-2 in LA.

Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello allowed three runs in eight innings while striking out six, but picked up his 14th loss of the season.

The Red Sox drop to 55-45 on the season.

Red Sox Fall Short in LA

With the game tied at two in the seventh inning, LA’s Luis Valbuena hit a solo home run to right field to give the Angels a 3-2 lead.

The Red Sox would only manage one hit the rest of the way, taking the 3-2 loss.

Boston took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning following a Hanley Ramirez home run to left field. However, the Angels came back in the bottom of the inning and tied the game on a home run by Mike Trout.

Boston only had six hits in the game, while the Angels had only five.

Next up

The Red Sox return to action on Monday, July 24 when they visit the Seattle Mariners at 10 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez against Seattle’s James Paxton.

It's crazy that the Red Sox have a gazillion dollar payroll and no bench whatsoever. They don't have pinchrunners, pinchhitters, anything. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 23, 2017

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.