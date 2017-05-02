Porcello Loses 4th Straight Game as Red Sox Fall 5-2 to Baltimore

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello gave up two runs and five hits in six innings en route to his fourth straight loss on Monday night as the Red Sox lost 5-2 to the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Porcello had four losses all of last season.

The Red Sox fall to 13-12 on the season.

Orioles Take Control

Already leading 1-0, Baltimore’s Manny Machado hit a Porcello slider over the Green Monster seats to give the Orioles a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning.

Baltimore would add three runs in the eight inning with help from three Red Sox errors.

A throwing error by pitcher Heath Hembree allowed Baltimore’s Gentry to get to third. Gentry would then score on a fielding error by Marco Hernandez.

After a Mark Trumbo single that would score Adam Jones, Trumbo would score on a throwing error by Andrew Benintendi. The Orioles would cap off their scoring on a Chris Davis sacrifice fly to score Machado. The Orioles would take a 5-0 lead.

The Red Sox would try to rally in the bottom of the 8th but would be stalled by a base running error by Hanley Ramirez.

Ramirez ran to second on an RBI single to left. However, Andrew Benintendi was standing on the base, unable to advance.

Benintendi was tagged out.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Orioles will play game two of the series on Tuesday, May 2.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Chris Sale against Baltimore’s Alec Asher.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

