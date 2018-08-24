Popularity of Patriots, Belichick & Kraft Takes Hit in New Survey

The Patriots stranglehold on the New England sports landscape might be slipping.

In a recent poll conducted by Channel Media and Market Research, the Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft took big hits.

Patriots Popularity Takes Hit

Overall, the Patriots popularity dropped from 51% in 2017 to 47% in 2018.

Fans were asked which New England team would they follow if they could only pick one.

Of respondents, only 46% said they would choose the Patriots, as opposed to 53% in 2017.

According to the survey, only 19% of fans believe the Patriots got better over the last year, while 21% of fans believe they are changing for the worse.

In the offseason, the Patriots lost left tackle Nate Solder, wide receiver Danny Amendola, running back Deion Lewis, and cornerback Malcolm Butler to free agency.

They then traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the LA Rams.

Belichick Takes a Hit

Belichick took a hit in a number of different categories in the survey.

Overall, Belichick’s approval rating was 42% in 2018, down from 77% during the 2017 season when the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

In a separate question, 45% of fans admire Belichick for the way he coached during the 2018 season, but that number is down from 75% in 2017.

When it comes to decision making, the survey shows that 49% of fans did not approve of Belichick’s decision to bench Butler in the Super Bowl against the Eagles.

The survey shows that fans also did not approve of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade, as 45% of fans were against it.

However, 63% of fans believe it was a good decision to ban Tom Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero from the sidelines.

Kraft Takes a Hit

Kraft also took a hit in the survey.

According to the survey, Kraft’s approval rating for the 2018 season was 44%, down from 75% in 2017.

That’s the lowest rating that he has had since the 2014 season, when his rating was 43%.

When it comes to the widely reported tension in the organization, 72% of fans believe that the tension is real, while 63% of fans believe that the issues will be worked out.

Despite the problems, 71% of fans think the Patriots will pull it together and have a winning season.

The Study

Channel Media Market & Research polled over 16,000 New England residents, ten percent of whom live in Rhode Island and 43% in Massachusetts.

Of the respondents, 75% were male, and 91 percent of respondents were between the ages of 18 and 54.

The polling took place between August 9 and August 20.

New England Sports Survey - August 2018

