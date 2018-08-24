Popularity of Patriots, Belichick & Kraft Takes Hit in New Survey
Friday, August 24, 2018
In a recent poll conducted by Channel Media and Market Research, the Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft took big hits.
See the Survey Below
Patriots Popularity Takes Hit
Overall, the Patriots popularity dropped from 51% in 2017 to 47% in 2018.
Fans were asked which New England team would they follow if they could only pick one.
Of respondents, only 46% said they would choose the Patriots, as opposed to 53% in 2017.
According to the survey, only 19% of fans believe the Patriots got better over the last year, while 21% of fans believe they are changing for the worse.
In the offseason, the Patriots lost left tackle Nate Solder, wide receiver Danny Amendola, running back Deion Lewis, and cornerback Malcolm Butler to free agency.
They then traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the LA Rams.
Belichick Takes a Hit
Belichick took a hit in a number of different categories in the survey.
Overall, Belichick’s approval rating was 42% in 2018, down from 77% during the 2017 season when the Patriots won the Super Bowl.
In a separate question, 45% of fans admire Belichick for the way he coached during the 2018 season, but that number is down from 75% in 2017.
When it comes to decision making, the survey shows that 49% of fans did not approve of Belichick’s decision to bench Butler in the Super Bowl against the Eagles.
The survey shows that fans also did not approve of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade, as 45% of fans were against it.
However, 63% of fans believe it was a good decision to ban Tom Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero from the sidelines.
Kraft Takes a Hit
According to the survey, Kraft’s approval rating for the 2018 season was 44%, down from 75% in 2017.
That’s the lowest rating that he has had since the 2014 season, when his rating was 43%.
When it comes to the widely reported tension in the organization, 72% of fans believe that the tension is real, while 63% of fans believe that the issues will be worked out.
Despite the problems, 71% of fans think the Patriots will pull it together and have a winning season.
The Study
Channel Media Market & Research polled over 16,000 New England residents, ten percent of whom live in Rhode Island and 43% in Massachusetts.
Of the respondents, 75% were male, and 91 percent of respondents were between the ages of 18 and 54.
The polling took place between August 9 and August 20.
New England Sports Survey - August 2018
Channel Media Market & Research polled over 16,000 New England residents, ten percent of whom live in Rhode Island and 43% in Massachusetts.
Of the respondents, 75% were male, and 91 percent of respondents were between the ages of 18 and 54.
The polling took place between August 9 and August 20.
Related Articles
- Patriots 2018 Regular Season Schedule Released
- Legendary Patriots Commentator Gil Santos Dies at 80
- 5 Things to Know About the Patriots Heading into the 2018 NFL Draft
- UPDATED: Patriots Select Running Back Sony Michel at #31 Overall
- UPDATED: Patriots Pick Georgia Offensive Lineman Isaiah Wynn at #23 Overall
- Patriots Trade Cooks to Rams for 1st Round Draft Pick
- Reports: Patriots’ Amendola to Dolphins, Says NFL Network’s Hellie
- 5 Reasons Why This Will Be the Patriots Last Trip to the Super Bowl for a Long While
- Patriots Fall to Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl 52, Can’t Overcome Errors
- Patriots Make Series of Trades, Add 2 Players on 2nd Day of NFL Draft
- Patriots Add 6 Players on Final Day of NFL Draft
- Patriots Release Wide Receiver Malcolm Mitchell
- Everything You Need to Know About Patriots Training Camp 2018
- Patriots Rally to Beat Redskins 26-17 in Preseason Game 1
- Patriots Revise Brady’s Contract, Add $5 Million in Incentives
- Patriots Cruise Past Eagles 37-20 in Preseason Game 2
- Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates, Public Practices
- Disturbing Number of NE Patriots Claim Brain Injuries, According to Lawsuit
- Brown Football Alum Develin Signs 2-Year Extension With Patriots
- Matt Light to be Inducted Into Patriots Hall of Fame
- NEW: Patriots’ Edelman Facing 4-Game Suspension for Performance Enhancing Drugs
- Patriots’ Edelman Apologizes for Using Performance Enhancing Drugs
- NEW: Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Jones Dies of Cardiac Arrest
- Patriots 1st Round Draft Pick Wynn Out for Season with Torn Achilles