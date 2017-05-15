Pomeranz Injured, Red Sox Fall 11-2 to Tampa Bay

Boston Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz left the game before the fourth inning and the Red Sox gave up 7 runs in the 9th en route to an 11-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Pomeranz left the game due to left triceps tightness. He gave up two runs and three hits while striking out three. He is expected to have an MRI on Monday.

The Red Sox fall to 19-18 on the season.

Rays End it in 9th

Leading 4-2 in the top of the 9th inning, the Rays sealed the game with a 7 run inning to put them up 11-2.

Evan Longoria and Jesus Sucre both had two singles, and Steven Souza Jr hit a three-run home run in the inning as the Rays matched their season-high with 16 hits in the game.

The Rays winning run came earlier in the game when Sucre had an RBI single to give Tampa a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning.

Next up

The Red Sox will have a day off on Monday before traveling to St. Louis for the start of a quick two game series with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is set for 8:15 p.m. The pitching matchup is Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez against St. Louis’ Lance Lynn.

