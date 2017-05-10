Pomeranz Gives up 5 Runs in 1st Inning, Red Sox Fall 11-7 to Brewers

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz gave up five runs, including two, two-run home runs, in the first inning and the Red Sox could not recover, falling 11-7 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox fall to 17-15 on the season.

Red Sox Can’t Recover

Boston’s Mookie Betts hit belted a leadoff home run in the first inning to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead, but that would quickly go away.

In the bottom of the inning, the Brewers would get two-run home runs from Eric Thames and Keon Broxton as well as an RBI single from Travis Shaw to grab a 5-1 lead.

After the Brewers would take a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth, the Red Sox would rally with three runs in the top of the fifth with an RBI doubles from both Betts, Dustin Pedroia and Andrew Benintendi.

However, the Brewers would get it right bacon the bottom of the sixth with three more runs to take a 9-4 lead.

They would add two runs in the 7th and hold on to win 11-7.

Pomeranz gave up 6 runs on 7 hits in four innings pitched.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Brewers will play game two of the series on Wednesday, May 9 with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Kyle Kendrick against Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.