PHOTOS: Prov Recreation Center Dedicated to Batastini Jr.

The Providence Ward 5 recreation center was named after community volunteer, coach and public servant Armand Batastini Jr. during a ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony included 100’s of Batastini’s former players, colleagues, friends, elected officials and family members.

“I’m humbled to honor Armand E. Batastini Jr. with this much-deserved recognition. Armand has been a force for good in the state of Rhode Island and the city of Providence for decades - not just from his 60-years of coaching young people in basketball or from being the founder of the Elmhurst Little League, but as a public servant as well. He serves as an inspiration to me and countless others in our pursuit to serve the people of Providence and the great state of Rhode Island. It’s for these reasons that I’m grateful to be able to ensure that his legacy will live on with the naming of the Armand E. Batastini Jr. Recreation Center for the decades to come. Congratulations Coach,” said City Council Majority Whip Jo-Ann Ryan.

About Batastini jr.

Batastini is a lifelong resident of Rhode Island and has been an active member of the Ward 5 community for several years.

He served as the Rhode Island State Representative for District 8 from 1977 to 1992, working as the Chairperson of the Joint Committee on Accounts and Claims and the Vice-Chairperson on the Health, Education and Welfare Committee.

In addition, he spent 36 years in the Providence School Department as a student support specialist. Over his career, he has been involved in youth sports, founding and acting as a board member of the Elmhurst Little League and coaching St. Pius CYO basketball teams for over 60 years.

He currently serves as Chairman of the 5th Ward Democratic Committee and Vice Chair of the Democratic City Committee.

Batastini Jr. and his wife Mary are parents to four children and five grandchildren. He is a Navy veteran, a graduate of Providence College and holds a Master's Degree from Boston University in Physical Education.

Armand E. Batastini, Jr. Recreation Center Dedication

