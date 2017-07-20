Pedroia’s 3 RBIs Helps Red Sox Cruise Past Blue Jays 5-1

Dustin Pedroia had three RBIs and Drew Pomeranz gave up just one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings as the Boston Red Sox cruised past the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Pomeranz has now won four straight games, and has not lost since June 11.

The win improves the Red Sox to 54-42 overall. They now have a three game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. Their lead is 4.5 over the Yankees.

Red Sox Roll

The Red Sox offense exploded for four runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead over Toronto.

The offensive outburst was led by Pedroia and Devin Marrerro, who each had two-run singles with two outs in the inning to help the Red Sox build their lead.

Boston would add a run in the fourth inning when Pedroia hit an infield single that scored Mookie Betts and give Boston a 5-0 lead.

The Blue Jays would get on the board in the 5th to cut Boston’s lead to 5-1, but they would get no closer.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Blue Jays wrap up their series on Thursday, July 20 at 1:35 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Doug Fister against Toronto’s Franciso Liriano.

