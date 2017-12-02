PC vs. URI - What You Need to Know

The rivalry renews.

From the days of Sly versus Soup, and Lamar versus Jamal and now Kyron Cartwright versus Jared Terrell, the PC vs URI basketball game is almost always a tough, physical knockdown battle that over the last couple of seasons has come down to the final minutes.

On Saturday, the (6-2) Friars and (4-2) Rams will meet at the Ryan Center.

“We are looking forward to playing Rhode Island. It is a game our state loves. You know, we are going to have to bring our A game to get a road win in a tough environment,” said Providence head coach Ed Cooley.

URI head coach Dan Hurley added, "I look at the game as a quality opponent, someone like a Dayton or a VCU, they are obviously a rival, but I don’t think you ever look at the schedule and say that is a must-win game for me. Coaching is different then fandom, coaches are just kind of looking at that next opponent and it’s just kind of emotionless, faceless. it’s just about trying to figure out a way to win the game."

The Friars have won seven straight and eight of the last nine games against Rhode Island with URI's last win coming in 2009.

Game time is set for 5 p.m. and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

