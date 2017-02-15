NEW: Bullock’s Double-Double Leads PC Past Xavier 75-63

Rodney Bullock recorded his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Providence College Friars past Xavier 75-63 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Wednesday night.

Bullock has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games and four of their last six.

"I was happy for Rodney. He puts a lot of pressure on himself to perform well and sometimes that hurts him, so I'm proud of his development. I'm proud of how the group is trying to come together. I think we are a totally different team then we were a month ago," said Providence Head Coach Ed Cooley after the game.

PC has now won two straight games and improves their Big East record to 6-8 and 16-11 overall.

"The game didn't start well, this is a couple of games in a row where we came out a little flat. I thought we had good shots at the basket, the ball just wasn't going in. We knew Xavier was going to be a little short handed with Blueitt being out so we just talked about not letting guys who are not accustomed to scoring big have big scoring nights so I thought our guys did a good job persevering even though our offense wasn't clicking early," said Cooley.

Big Second Half Leads PC to Win

With the game tied at 39, Providence went on a 10-4 run capped off by a Isaiah Jackson jumper to give them a 49-43 lead with 12:40 left to play in the game.

Xavier would come back with a three of their own on tier next possession to cut PC's lead to three, 49-46, before a pair of jumpers by Bullock pushed Providence's lead back up to 53-46 with ten minutes left.

The Friars would take control of the game over the next couple of minutes.

Leading 53-48, Providence would go on a 10-0 run capped off by a layup from Maliek White and a pair of free throws from Jalen Lindsey to go up 63-48 with six minutes left in the game.

Xavier would not get closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

The Friars shot 64% from the field in the second half and 50% from three.

They also forced the Musketeers into 17 turnovers in which they scored 18 points off of.

Providence isn't going down without a fight. Friars beat Xavier to improve to 6-8 in Big East play. Great resiliency in last few days. #pcbb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 16, 2017

Big wins tonight for Arkansas and Providence. Steps in the right direction for teams that needed one — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) February 16, 2017

Friars Rally in First Half

Trailing 29-20 with 2:54 left in the half, Providence closed on a 9-2 run to go into the locker room down just two, 31-29.

PC capped off their run after Cartwright grabbed a rebound off of a Lindsey jumper and put it back in as time expired.

"That was big for us. If we don't have that run I don't know if we win the game. We needed to feel confident going into half-time and I think we got two or three stops, we had two big tip-ins. I though Kyron's tip-in at the buzzer was huge. I thought we had a transition basket that got us going. We needed that to feel like okay we can actually win this game," said Cooley.

Xavier was able to take control of the game earlier in the half using a 10-0 run to take a 14-6 lead after a Sean O'Mara layup with 11:16 to play in the half.

Providence had a 6-2 lead in the minutes before that.

The Friars shot just 33% from the field in the first half and gave up eight second chance points.

The Leaders

Kyron Cartwright led the Friars with 17 points on 6 of 14 shooting from the field while also grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists.

Bullock's 16 points came on 6 of 11 shooting from the field, while eight of his ten rebounds came on the defensive end.

Jackson contributed ten points off the bench for Providence.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Wednesday, February 22 when they visit Creighton.

Game time is set for 8:30 p.m.

