The win is URI’s first win in the series since 2009. Providence had won seven straight and eight of the last nine matchups.

The win improves URI to 5-2 on the season, while PC drops to 6-2.

URI Holds Off PC in Second Half

After leading by double figures for most of the half, URI saw the Friars cut their lead to three, 62-59, with five minutes to play before freshman Fatts Russell got fouled shooting a three.

He knocked down all three of his free throws to push the URI lead back up to six, 65-59.

The Friars would again cut the lead to three, 67-62, with 3:11 to play when Jared Terrell converted a layup to extend the lead.

Leading 67-64, Jarvis Garrett would knock down a jump shot to give URI a 69-64 lead with 2:29 to play in the game

The Rams would convert free throws in the final minute to seal the win and end a seven-game losing streak to the Friars.

Rams Take Advantage of PC Turnovers

The Friars built as much as a 16-9 lead early in the first half before holding a 23-20 lead with 7:35 to play following a dunk by Nate Watson.

However, the Rams would force the Friars into 14 first-half turnovers, leading to 19 points to take control of the game.

Trailing 23-20, URI went on an 18-2 run to take a 38-25 lead following a three from Fats Russell in front of the PC bench.

The Friars cut it to nine, 40-31, before Russell ended the half with a layup to give Rhode Island a 42-31 advantage at the break.

Next Up

PC returns to action on Wednesday, December 6 when they host Brown at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

URI also returns to action on Wednesday, December 6 when they visit Alabama.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

