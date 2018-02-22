PC vs Seton Hall Game Suspended Due to Unplayable Floor Conditions

The Providence College Friars game against Seton Hall on Wednesday night has been suspended due to unplayable floor conditions.

Officials as well as PC head coach Ed Cooley and Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard made the decision with 13:03 left to play and the Pirates leading 56-47.

“We have been working with the Dunk over the last few days to make sure it was going to be okay. When we walked in it was 59 degrees, but it then got progressively worse as the game went on,” said Providence College athletic director Bob Driscoll in a press conference last season.

The game will be continued on Thursday, February 22 at noon at Alumni Hall. It is open to students, faculty, and staff of the college only due to the seating.

This is not the first time that the management of the Dunk has been unable to manage the floor condition and have put players at risk.

Last year at nearly the exact same time of the year, the Dunk's floor condition was lambasted nationally.

Players Slipping

In the first half, Seton Hall's Desi Rodriguez slipped on the floor and had to leave the game with an ankle injury. He had to be helped off and did not return.

In the second half, PC's Rodney Bullock slipped in the corner without being touched, forcing the officials to stop play and make a decision.

Here is what GoLocal reported February of 2017.

The critical game for the Providence College Basketball team against Big East rival Marquette often looked more like skating than basketball. Condensation on the floor made the floor “the second worst I have ever seen,” according to CBS' John Sadak, sports announcer. The worst was when a women’s game was delayed by eight hours because the floor had been waxed with the wrong kind of wax, said Sadak.

CBS Sports' other announcer Brendan Haywood, former North Carolina great and NBA player, said the conditions were unplayable. "I cringe every time someone makes a move," said Haywood who noted it was the worst he has ever seen.

The conditions made the floor slick and the referees make exceptions for slipping players. Instead of calling travels referees would stop play and return the ball to the team with possession.

After the clock was accidentally run off ten seconds and then incorrectly reset Haywood said, “Clock not working and the floor slick.”

"Both teams had to play with it, I’m pretty sure both teams struggled with it. But you know, we did speak at halftime about it, the referees got us together and we both agreed, as long as no-one got hurt just play through it," said Providence head coach Ed Cooley after the game.

Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski added,"it was the same conditions for both teams. It’s the Big East conference we shouldn’t have to play on a slippery floor. It’s not fair to us, it’s not fair to ed’s team. We have two teams playing their hearts out."

Larry Lepore of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center told GoLocal, “70 degrees outside and 90 percent humidity, what do they want me to do.”

Critical Game

It is a critical game for the Friars, who with a win, would move into sole possession of third place in the Big East Conference with three games to go.

A loss would do significant damage to their NCAA Tournament hopes.

