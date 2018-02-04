NEW: PC Holds Off Marquette 77-75 to Snap 2 Game Losing Streak

Kyron Cartwright stole the ball from Marquette’s Markus Howard in the final seconds as the Providence College Friars men’s basketball team held on to beat Marquette 77-75 on Saturday afternoon at the Bradley Center.

One game after being held scoreless, Cartwright finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

The win is only the Friars second win all-time at Marquette, and evens the season series.

PC improves to 15-8 overall and 6-4 in the Big East. Marquette falls to 13-10 overall and 4-7 in conference.

Friars Hold On

After leading by as much as 11 points in the second half, Providence saw Marquette get as close as two, 75-73, with 21 seconds to play after Markus Howard knocked down two free throws.

On PC’s ensuing possession, Alpha Diallo went to the free throw line and knocked down two shots to increase PC’s lead to 77-73 with 20 seconds to go.

Marquette would get back within two, 77-75, after Howard got a jump shot to go down with six seconds left.

The Golden Eagles fouled Maliek White on the ensuing inbounds pass to send him to the line.

White missed both free throws giving the Golden Eagles a chance to tie or win the game with just seconds left.

However, Cartwright poked the ball away from Howard just before half court to seal the win for the Friars.

The Friars only shot 68% from the free throw line, but forced the Golden Eagles in 14 turnovers.

Friars Build 2nd Half Lead

Providence trailed 51-50 following two free throws from Howard with 12:23 left to play before going on an 11-2 run to go up 61-53 with 7:57 to play after Diallo got a tip-in to go.

After Marquette cut PC’s lead to 63-57, Providence would push their lead back up to 11 when Cartwright got a jump shot to go with 4:53 to play, putting the Friars in control up 68-57.

Diallo led the Friars with 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field, while Isaiah Jackson added 13 points off the bench.

Next up

PC returns to action on Tuesday, February 6, when they host Georgetown at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Game time is set for 8:30 p.m.

Providence goes to Milwaukee and steals one at Marquette by two. The DRIVE for FIVE is very much in play for Ed Cooley. Five NCAA's in Five years. #pcbb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 3, 2018

