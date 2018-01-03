NEW: PC Falls to Marquette in OT 95-90

The Providence College Friars dropped their second straight Big East Conference game on Wednesday night, falling to Marquette 95-90 in overtime at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

The Friars were without leading scorer Rodney Bullock, who missed the game with the flu.

The loss drops PC to 10-6 overall and 1-2 in the Big East. Marquette improves to 2-1 in the Big East.

Friars Fall in OT

In the OT period, PC’s Alpha Diallo knocked down two free throws to cut Marquette’s lead to 92-90 with 49 seconds left in the game.

However, PC was unable to come up with a stop on the defensive end.

On Marquette’s ensuing possession, Sam Hauser knocked down a three with 16 seconds to play to give Marquette a 95-90 lead.

Marquette would hold on for the win.

The Golden Eagles shot 50% from the field and 50% from three en route to the win. They were led by Markus Howard, who poured in 52 points.

Earlier in the OT period, PC’s Kyron Cartwright had a chance to tie the game at 90 off of a steal, but his step-back jumper missed.

Cartwright led PC with 29 points, but also had nine turnovers.

Marquette Forces OT

After leading by one in the half, the Friars found themselves trailing by as much as eight points, 67-59, with 7:49 to play in the game.

PC then went on a 16-2 run capped off by an Isaiah Jackson layup to take a 75-69 lead with 2:27 to play.

Marquette would then go on a 10-4 run capped off by a Markus Howard layup and foul to tie the game at 79.

Providence would get a final possession with just over 20 seconds left, however, Cartwright would turn the ball over.

Marquette’s Andrew Rowsey missed a three with four seconds left, sending the game to overtime.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Saturday, January 6 when they host #4 Xavier at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Game time is set for noon.

Despite the heroics of Markus Howard the game was in hand for Providence in the last minute of regulation and rhe Friars gave Marquette a life line with 2 turnovers and a foul off a made layup. Bad loss. — Steve Hartnett (@stevehartnett92) January 4, 2018

Will never forget this night as long as I live. Markus Howard with the best individual performance I've ever seen in person. 52. Marquette beats PC in OT. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 4, 2018

