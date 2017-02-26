NEW: Bullock’s Layup Lifts PC Over Marquette in 73-69 Thriller

With PC trailing 69-68 with 51 seconds left, Rodney Bullock converted a layup to give the Friars a 70-69 lead with 19 seconds to play.

On Marquette's ensuing possession, Katin Reinhardt missed a jumper and the ball went out of bounds off of the Eagles.

PC's Isaiah Jackson knocked down two free throws to seal the Friars win 73-69 victory.

"I'm really really proud of our team. You know we got down obviously. We got out to a slow start, threes, we know Marquette is a great offensive team, great shooting team and they were really comfortable. A lot of give and take, a lot of mistakes being made on both sides. I thought our crowd won this game," said PC head coach Ed Cooley after the game.

The win gives the Friars a season sweep of Marquette and moves them to 8-8 in the Big East. Marquette drops to 8-8 in the conference.

The Golden Eagles were inside the NCAA Tournament bubble as an 11 seed prior to this game and Providence was outside the bubble.

Floor Conditons

A major factor in the game was the condition of the court at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Players from both teams were slipping all over the place on numerous occassions. The referees called the plays as just a restart from the sideline as opposed to travels.

"It was the same conditions for both teams. It’s the big east conference we shouldn’t have to play on a slippery floor. It’s not fair to us, it’s not fair to ed’s team. We have two teams playing their hearts out," said Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski after the game.

Cooley added, "both teams had to play with it, I’m pretty sure both teams struggled with it. But you know, we did speak at halftime about it, the referees got us together and we both agreed, as long as no-one got hurt just play through it."

Friars Come Back

The Friars trailed 64-55 with 5:29 to play in the game before going on an 11-1 run to take a 66-65 lead with 1:34 to to play following a Bullock layup.

The lead went back and forth for the next 34 seconds before Bullock’s layup with 19 seconds left sealed the win for PC.

Providence started the half with a 37-36 lead and opened it up to a 39-36 lead before Marquette would go on a 7-0 run to take a 43-39 lead.

Providence would not lead again until the final two minutes.

Friars Grab Lead in 1st Half

Trailing 23-18 following a three from Markus Howard, Providence would go on a 15-4 run to grab a 33-27 lead with 4:11 to play following a Rodney Bullock dunk.

The Golden Eagles would fight back and take a 36-35 lead with 1:03 left to play in the half following a Katin Reinhardt jumper .

The Friars would take the lead at the half on a layup by Rodney Bullock with 43 seconds left, putting PC up 37-36.

Providence would have a chance to extend the lead with four seconds left by a Bullock three would miss the mark.

PC shot 53% from the field in the half, but only 25% from three.

Next up

PC returns to action on Tuesday, February 28 when they host DePaul in their final home game of the regular season.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

