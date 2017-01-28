video: NEW: Fazekas’ 11 Points Helps PC to First Ever Win at Marquette 79-78

Ryan Fazekas poured in 11 points in 20 minutes of action off the bench to help the Providence College Friars to their first ever win at Marquette, 79-78 on Saturday afternoon.

Fazekas had a total of nine points in the Friars last 10 games and had made a total of two three-pointers during that stretch. He went 3 of 4 against Marquette on Saturday.

The win improves the Friars to 4-6 in the Big East and 14-9 overall. Marquette drops to 5-4 in the Big East and and 14-7 overall.

The Golden Eagles were coming off of wins over #7 Creighton and #1 Villanova in their last two games and were poised to crack the top 25 when the new rankings come out on Monday.

PC Holds on

After Rodney Bullock missed two free throws, the Friars led 79-78 with 20 seconds left in the game and Marquette with the ball.

The Golden Eagles gave the ball to Kaiten Reinhardt who got off a last shot over the arms of Rodney Bullock, but the shot missed. Emmitt Holt grabbed the rebound to seal the Friars win.

Earlier in the half the game was tied at 65 with seven minutes left to play when the Friars took the lead for good on a Jalen Lindsey three to go up 68-65with 6:18 left.

The Friars would build as much as a six point lead, 71-65, before the Gold Eagles would rally to get as close as one point, 71-70, with 2:28 left.

From there, Kyron Cartwright would score seven straight points for the Friars to give them a 78-72 lead with 47 seconds left to play in the game.

PC would miss free throws down the stretch allowing the Golden Eagles to have a chance.

Providence goes to Milwaukee and beats Marquette at Marquette for the first time ever. Golden Eagles lost momentum after beating Villanova. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 28, 2017

Friars Start Strong

Leading 22-20 with 5:44 to play, the Friars would go on an 11-5 run to take a 33-25 lead following two free throws from Holt.

Marquette would cut the Friars lead to 38-32 on a three by Sam Hauser with one minute to play, but the Friars would close the half strong.

After Fazes grabbed a defensive rebound, freshman Maliek White drove to the middle of the paint, pulled up and hit a spinning jumper to give the Friars a 40-32 lead at the half.

Maliek White hanging in the air forever on the strong drive to the whole #pcbb #mubb #maliekwhite pic.twitter.com/Q5ai3aTApy — The Morning Hangover (@TheMorningHang) January 28, 2017

The Leaders

Cartwright led the Friars with 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field while also dishing out six assists and grabbing six rebounds.

Lindsey followed up with 14 points on 4 of 5 shooting from three.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Wednesday, February 1 when they host #1 Villanova at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

